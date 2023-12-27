Gov. Eno declares January 2 work free

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has declared January 2, 2024, work free to enable the state residents to attend a New Year inter-denominational thanksgiving service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the service is scheduled to take place at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo.

Eno made this known while speaking at his hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area on Tuesday.

He spoke during the maiden edition of Nsit Ubium Day.

He called on all Akwa Ibom residents to turn out en masse as a people united under one God for the service.

“Don’t forget that on the second of January, we will be having Akwa Ibom New Year Service at the International Christian Worship Centre.

“The International Worship Centre is ready. We have declared a work-free day for all Akwa Ibom people to come and worship and commit the year into God’s hand,” Eno said.

He urged that the unity and progress recorded in the state should be sustained through collective efforts.

Eno said that the service would be a platform to bring Akwa Ibom people together to strengthen peace and unity of the state.

The governor renewed his pledge to work for the unity and prosperity of the state and to justify the confidence of the electorate on him.

He thanked his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, other 0political stakeholders, royal fathers, religious leaders and others for efforts to develop the state.

“I thank all of you for coming here today. This is like a unity event, bringing all of us together, in this small village of Ikot Ekpene Udo.

“By coming out like this, you are placing a greater responsibility on our shoulders, because to whom much is given, much is expected.

“When you come out like this, you are affirming what God used you to do on March 18, to elect us into office.

“We cannot take it for granted. By the grace of God, we will continue to work to develop every nook and cranny of this state.

“We will continue to respect our traditional institution, we will continue to build unity across all the local government areas,” the governor pledged.

In his remarks, former Governor Emmanuel praised Eno for using the event to promote love, peace and harmony in the state.

The former governor urged Akwa Ibom people to continue to pray for Eno’s administration for success.