Gov. Eno bans officials from issuing statements 

Henceforth any government official who speaks without clearance from the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government risks being sacked, says Governor Umo Eno.

He gave the warning on Sunday during a church service at the Uyo Archdiocesan Headquarters of the Methodist Church, Itam Etoi, Uyo.

To this extent, no appointee of the government can issue press statements other than the Commissioner for Information and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Eno clarified ahead of the constitution of the new State Executive Council that he is not building a war cabinet, but a delivery team to interpret the ARISE Agenda and further build bridges across the various fabrics of the State.

Appointees of government have been tasked to work in a manner that will not bring disharmony, but emulate the disposition of Joseph as a member of the Egyptian cabinet, imbibing a forgiving spirit and working towards the development of the State.

He said: “No appointee of the government has a right to issue a Press Statement without clearance from the office of the Secretary to Government.

“There are only two people that have the right to issue press statements on behalf of the Government of Akwa Ibom State: the Commissioner for Information and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

“Nobody else, please.

“Let us allow the decency and the decorum in this State to continue and to grow.

“We can work together and continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“We are called to deliver on the promises of the ARISE Agenda.

“We are all enjoying the peace we have in this State, let’s do all we can to maintain it.”

The Methodist Archbishop of Uyo, Most Rev. John Ene Koko-Bassey, speaking on: “Forgiveness,” culled from Genesis 45:3-5, made reference to the story of Joseph’s encounter with his brothers who sold him into captivity in Egypt and urged Christians to emulate his disposition in the face of offences and cultivate the virtue of forgiveness.

Situating his message to the happenings in the State, the Archbishop acknowledged the godly and forgiving disposition of Pastor Eno as he admonished Christians, politicians, and the entire people of the State to see his reign as God sent to unite the State.

Koko-Bassey urged the people to emulate the governor’s disposition by joining him to unite the state and the Christian community, adding that unforgiveness is a devil’s tool for propagating bitterness, divisiveness, and a hindrance to progress.

