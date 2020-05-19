Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has approved the reduction of the salaries of all political appointees in the state by 20 per cent.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Ekuwem said the decision was caused by the crash in crude oil price in the international market, which had affected the revenue of the state.

He said: “In response to the prevailing economic realities of dwindling revenues caused by the crash in the price of crude oil in the global market.

“His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has painfully directed the slashing of salaries of all political office holders by 20 per cent.

“His Excellency the Governor was confronted with an urgent need to take decision on either of two painful options.

“Continue to pay the current salaries for a while and end up being totally unable to pay same subsequently or spread the discomfort sustainably over a period of time pending the return of crude oil price to normalcy in the global market.”

Ekuwem noted that the action was of necessity and would be temporary, adding that government would resume the full payment of salaries when the economy improved.

He said: “Let us all know and appreciate the fact that these measures are temporary.

“Akwa Ibom State Government will transparently resume full payment of salaries when this dark cloud pass.”