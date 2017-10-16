Gov. Emmanuel congratulates Akwa United

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has congratulated Akwa United Football Club of Uyo for winning the maiden edition of the Aiteo Cup.

The team won the trophy against a determined Niger Tornadoes side in a penalty shootout after ending the game goalless during regulation time.

The Governor in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, celebrated the indomitable spirit of the team.

Emmanuel said: “Tonight you displayed the Dakkada spirit that our people are known for; you refused to accept defeat when the odds were against you; you remained focused and delivered a stunning victory.

“We salute your courage and determination. Akwa Ibom people are proud of you. Akwa Ibom people stand united behind you.

“Winning three national championship trophies since I came on board as your Servant Leader means we have our hands on the right button. I have no doubt that you will do us proud in your pursuit of continental glory.”

Governor Emmanuel had few minutes before the match visited the team at their dressing room to inspire the team to excellence.

He said: “We mobilized support for the Super Eagles and they didn’t let us down. We are here to do same for you and I know you will not disappoint us.”

The Promise Keepers had to wait till until the sudden dead ball situation to emerge winners by 3-2, missing three kicks while the Minna side missed four.

The team first came to limelight when it won the 2015 Federation cup and subsequently won the Super Four Cup competition held in Uyo few weeks later to emerge the best football team in Nigeria in 2015/2016 season.

Akwa United will now join Enyimba Fc of Aba to represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.