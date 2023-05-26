Gov. El-Rufai sacks Kaduna Assembly’s Clerk, other senior officials

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has sacked the State’s Assembly Clerk, Bello Zubairu Idris and some senior officials.

Others who were affected in the last minute purge were Permanent Secretary, Yau Yunusa and Secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), Francis Kozah.

A statement by El-Rufai Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the Governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary.

The statement reads in part: “the Kaduna State Government has announced the immediate disengagement of Yau Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, Francis Kozah, secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) and Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“The Governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary.”

