Gov. El-Rufai: Kaduna delegates support power shift to South

The 69 delegates of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State for the upcoming presidential primaries of the party have reaffirmed their support for power shift to the South.

The delegates spoke in Kaduna during a visit by presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, who is solicit their support.

The delegates repeatedly said “yes” as they were asked three times by Governor Nasir El-Rufai whether they supported power shift in the interest of justice and fairness.

El-rufai disclosed that he fended off pressures to buy a presidential form.

He explained that he believed that power should shift to the South for justice and fairness and that he had long made public his position in that regard.

Responding to comments from Senator Ali Ndume, the Director-General of Amaechi’s campaign, and Amaechi himself, El-Rufai acknowledged the friendship they shared and the contributions the former Minister of Transportation made in ensuring the victory of the APC in 2015.

El-Rufai noted that Kaduna State delegates would listen to all presidential aspirants who wanted to engage them.

Earlier, Amaechi, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, said if given the opportunity, he would end insecurity and continue the infrastructure transformation of President Muhammadu Buhari across Nigeria.

He said he was 56 years old and the youngest among the aspirants and the most experienced that had governed a state.

Amaechi said he would resign from office as Minister on Monday.

He said in pursuit of economic prosperity, he would continue and expand the agricultural programmes the present administration had started.

He said: “What I will do is to ensure that we grow what we eat and grow what we export.

“We will grow our economy with value addition.

“If you vote for me, I will ensure that all these things are put in place.

“Everybody will come and ask for your vote, but look for that candidate who is a Nigerian candidate and will protect all.”

The Ndume charged the delegates to fear God in their choice of leaders, adding that presidency should be shifted to the South.

He said Amaechi is a trustworthy person for all and that this accounted for why he was conferred with the traditional tittle of Dan Amanan Daura in Katsina State.