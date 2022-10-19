Gov. El-Rufai issues certificates of return to 196 RTEAN executives 

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has issued certificates of return to 196 newly-elected Executive of Kaduna State Branch of the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN).

El-Rufai, who was represented by Lawal Musa, Director of Finance, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KASTRA) issued the certificates Wednesday during their inauguration/swearing-in ceremony in Kaduna, the State capital.

The governor said the state was proud of all the transport unions, saying that they had always cooperated with the government and urged for more.

While congratulating the new executives, the governor further noted that the State Government was putting more efforts to ensure smooth running of the transportation sector in the state.

The Deputy National President of RTEAN, Amb. Abubakar Bishara, said the association would ensure discipline, respect for the rule of law and peaceful coexistence.

Bishara said RTEAN would further liaise with respective law enforcement agencies to maintain peaceful coexistence, especially in the road transport business.

Chairman, House Committee on Road Transport, at the National Assembly, Abbas Tajudeen commended RTEAN for peaceful conduct of the election.

Tajudeen, who was represented by Ahmed Mohammed, said that the association was one of the most organised unions and urged it not to relent especially in its revenue drive at the states and national levels.

“We wish the new executive success in the task ahead,” he added.

A total of 196 chapel executive members, drawn across the three political zones in the state, were sworn-in at the occasion.