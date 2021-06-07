The Kaduna State Governor has defied the order of the Federal Government suspending the use of Twitter by Nigerians.

The Federal Government had last week through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the blogging site over its decision to delete a post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had then followed this up with a threat to prosecute anyone found using the social media platform despite the ban.

However, on Sunday, El-Rufai posted on his Twitter handle.

He posted the link of a story from RT, an opinion on how African countries are dealing with Twitter and other blogging sites.

He tweeted: “Based Nigeria: African country teaches US lesson in how to handle Big Tech tyranny — RT Op-ed.”

Malami’s order for the prosecution of offenders was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Jubrilu Gwandu, on Saturday.

Gwandu said the AGF directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation in his office to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government’s de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

He said: “The DPPF is to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”