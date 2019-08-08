Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufia on Thursday in Kaduna, commended the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army for its role in the fight against crime in the state.

El-Rufia made the commendation at the closing ceremony of the division’s Inter Brigade Officers Combat Proficiency Competition at the Ribadu Cantonment.

Represented by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the governor said the army had remained a principal ally in the fight against crime.

He said the army had played crucial roles in the fight against armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the State.

He said: “Nobody can doubt the efforts made by Nigerian Army and 1 Division in particular in the fight against terrorism and other public disturbances in our state.

“As a state government, we shall continue to support the security agencies in order to maintain the successes attained so far.”

El-Rufai further said that the support of the army in fighting crime had immensely paved the way for economic growth and social development in the state.

He said: “We are aware that in carrying out these operations some have even paid the supreme price, I once again condole the Nigerian Army for these loses.

“I pray that that the families of those gallant heroes will have the fortitude to bear the loses.”

Earlier, Maj.-Gen Yahaya Faruk, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, said the competition was aimed at improving the combat proficiency of Junior officers.

He also said the exercise would enhance leadership skills as well as promote organizational ability, team work and endurance.

Faruk explained that the competition was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision for a professionally responsive Nigerian Army.

In the overall result of the competition, 1 Division Garrison Kaduna came first, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna finished in second place while 3 Brigade Kano was placed third.

NAN reports that prizes were given to individuals who performed creditably well in the competition.