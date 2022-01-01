Gov. Diri’s wife, three others, sworn-in as judges in Bayelsa State

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri’s second wife, Patience Zuofa-Diri and another three, have been sworn-in, as new judges in the State’s High Court.

Zuofa-Diri and others took their oath of office inside the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The other judges according to the statement issued Friday by Governor Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, include a former registrar of the state high court, James Lookie; a Law lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Dr. Simon Amaduobogha and a legal practitioner, Christine Enegesi.

Diri congratulated the new judicial officers on their appointment and elevation, urging them to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.

He commended the NJC, the state Judicial Service Commission, the state Chief Judge and the Chief Justice of Nigeria for facilitating the process and endorsement of their nomination from the state. The Nation