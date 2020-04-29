The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has appointed Kola Oredipe, Manager, News and Current Affairs, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, as his Coordinator, Social Media.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the position is in the cadre of Special Adviser.

Oredipe, a versatile reporter, has traversed the length and breadth of the Niger Delta covering events in more than seven states in the region in the last 20 years.

The social media aide began his journalism career in 2000 with the now rested South-South Express newspaper in Port Harcourt, joined Port Harcourt-based Dolphins newspaper and then switched to Radio Nigeria in 2004.

He had served as Radio Nigeria Bayelsa State Correspondent as well as Head of News at Treasure 98.5 FM, Port Harcourt, Bronze 101.5 FM, Benin-City and Creek 106.5 FM, Yenagoa.

He also served as Acting General Manager, Creek 106.5 FM, and was later promoted as Zonal Head of News, Radio Nigeria South South Zone.

The Ogun State-born broadcaster is the author of the fast-selling Niger Delta resource material: “Crossover Journalist: Reporting the Niger Delta,” a compilation of his 15 years experience as a journalist in the Niger Delta.

A graduate of Applied Geology from Federal University of Technology, Akure, Oredipe has earned Post-Graduate Diploma and Masters of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Port Harcourt.

Oredipe, who has different academics publications in various journals, is rounding off his doctoral programme on Development Communication at the University of Port Harcourt.

NAN reports that he served two-term as Chairman, Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and serving as Ex-Officio in the State Working Committee of the Bayelsa State Council of NUJ.

He is also a member of the youth global organization, Junior Chamber International factory of leaders and entrepreneurs and served as 2005 Local Organisation President of JCI Port Harcourt Metropolitan.

He is a certified international trainer and life member of the JCI.

Oredipe is expected to bring his experience to bear in the discharge of his duties to achieve effective communication of government policies and programmes.