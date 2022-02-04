Gov. Buni orders full enforcement of traffic laws in Yobe State

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala-Buni has ordered full enforcement of road traffic laws in the state to curb the menace of road accidents.

This directive is contained in a statement signed Friday, by Buni’s media aide, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, the State capital.

The development followed a recent fatal road crash, which claimed 19 lives on the Damaturu-Potiskum road.

”It is sad and most unfortunate losing people to road accidents. “We must enforce the laws to curb these avoidable accidents,” the statement said.

Governor Buni has in the meantime condoled with the families of victims of the accident, praying Allah to grant them eternal rest and to the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Recall that the accident involved three gulf cars, two of which were conveying passengers from Damagum to Maiduguri for a wedding ceremony.

Authorities say 19 people died instantly, 12 out of them were members of one family in Damagum.

Two children survived and are presentlyreceiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital Damaturu. NAN