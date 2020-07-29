Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Wednesday launched the state’s Climate Change Action Plan and planting of three million tree seedings in the state.

Buni arrived Damaturu on Wednesday from Abuja, where he had been on an assignment for the All Progressives Congress.

He told those at the event that the intention was to make the programme all-inclusive and “protect our state from the negative impacts of climate change”.

He further gave an example: “In Kanuri language, a tree is called MAINA, which means prince should not be cut down because no body would want to cut a prince.

“Planting trees should be everyone’s responsibility because the effect of climate change affects everyone.”

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana, Traditional Rulers, Commissioners, Members of House of Assembly, LG Caretaker Chairmen, members of the APC Support Groups and all other top government officials.

The programme will also be launched in the 17 local government areas of the state.