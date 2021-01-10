The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Nigeria Military for repelling the attack by Boko Haram on Gujba on Saturday.

Buni said the determination of the security forces in pursuing the insurgents had recorded success and would change the narratives in the fight against insurgency with positive results.

He said: “The resilience and gallantry of the military is highly commendable and must be appreciated to spur them to do more.”

The governor called on Nigerians to always appreciate and support the security operatives in view of the overwhelming security challenges across the country.

Governor Buni assured of the support of the government and people of Yobe State to security agencies, adding: “This is a collective fight that we are all involved.

“Government will continue to provide the necessary support for us to have peace in the state.”

Buni called on the people to always provide useful and timely information on suspicious movements in their communities to government authorities and the security forces for proactive measures.

Governor Buni regretted casualties recorded and wished those injured quick recovery.

He assured that government would provide emergency support to the victims.

He has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide the needed assistance to the people and provide government with the details of the destructions suffered from the attack for necessary action.