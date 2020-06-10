The expectations of residents of Niger State will be met during the second tenure of Governor Abubakar Bello, an official has disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Bello, made this known to NAN on Wednesday on the sideline of the first year of the second tenure of the governor in Abuja.

Noel-Berje said the governor would continue to build on the achievements recorded in his first tenure for the upliftment of the state and people.

She said: “With the Governor Abubakar Bello’s second tenure in office, which began May 29, 2019, the residents expect a continuation of the laudable achievements which characterised his first tenure.

“In the sectors of health, education, agriculture and infrastructure development, the governor will surely continue to uphold the trust of the people that gave him a second term.

“The state deserves better and he will do it.”

Noel-Berje said Bello showed dexterity in the handling of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the state and the country through the measures taken to contain it in the state.

She said: “With the emergence and outbreak of the scourge, Governor Bello responded promptly and instituted measures and strategies to contain it.

“He constituted the State Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

“Through the Task Force, the state government reactivated its Isolation Centre at the General Hospital, Minna and isolation rooms in General Hospitals across the state.

“It also established Quarantine Centres in major cities across the state, purchased respiratory machines and prepositioned drugs, medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment to the Isolation Centre in Minna.

“The state government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organization has continued to enforce all preventive measures, especially the physical distancing and hand washing routines.”

Noel-Berje added that other measures included the imposition of curfew and lockdown; closure of public, private and Quranic schools and institutions; as well as prohibition of all public gathering of more than 20 persons.

Similarly, other healthcare successes by the administration are provision of qualitative healthcare services, especially at the Primary Healthcare level, and the addressing of infrastructure deficit through the renovation and remodelling of over a 100 healthcare facilities.

She said the administration also upgraded and reconstructed some health facility like Primary Healthcare Centres in Beji, Paiko, Chanchaga and Maito in Wushishi Local Government Area.

Noel-Berje added that the government embarked on the reconstruction and upgrade of IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna; Neonatal Wing of Minna General Hospital; School of Nursing, Bida; as well as the rehabilitation of General Hospitals in Minna, Kontagora, Bida, Suleja, Kutigi and Nasko.

In the agriculture sector, she said the governor prioritised agriculture for three reasons: to guarantee self-sufficiency, improve Internally Generated Revenue and reduce over-dependence on Federation Allocation as well as to generate employment.

She said: “The governor conceived and is developing the RUGA MODEL through the establishment of the massive 31,000 hectares, multimillion-Naira Bobi Grazing Reserve to boost meat and dairy production, generate revenue and curb insecurity amid increasing farmers/herders clashes.

“Already, 5,000 hectares of land is being developed at the Reserve by WAMCO Nigeria Limited.

“While government is funding the Tagwai Livestock farm and fisheries, the Dangote Group is constructing one of the biggest Rice Mills in West Africa in Wushishi.

“The administration also joined effort with the Federal Government to sustain the CBN Anchor Borrowers scheme towards food security.”

The education sector, Noel-Berje pointed out, also formed the bedrock of the administration’s development plans, adding: “It hinged its development commitment to education.

“Since assumption of office, the Governor has constructed and renovated over 2,500 schools across the state, 22 of which were completely overhauled under the administrations pragmatic Whole Schools Development Approach.

“Through the State Universal Basic Education Board, the state government recruited 2,600 teachers and also established the Niger State Teacher Professional Development Institute in the three senatorial districts of the state.

She added: “In addition, the state government has distributed vehicle loans to over 10,000 Teachers and provided utility vehicles to all Education Secretaries in the state.

“It has fulfilled all its obligations in respect to the payment of counterpart fund and have accessed over N6 billion from the Federal Government, since 2015, for the execution of UBEC projects.”

NAN.