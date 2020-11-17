Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested negative for COVID-19 following repeat tests of the viral disease.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the governor had on November 9 announced that he tested positive to COVID-19 via his official Twitter handle and immediately went into isolation.

Noel-Berje said Bello was pronounced free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties having gone through repeat tests, which turned negative.

“I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” she quoted the governor as saying.

NAN reports that Governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State had tested positive to the virus earlier.

Other Nigerian governors that tested positive for COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.