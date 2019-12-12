Standing ovation was on Thursday accorded the Chairman of Gbako Local Government Area, Aliyu Hussaini, when Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State swore in 24 LGA chairmen.

Hussaini, who was cladded in Peoples Democratic Party regalia, was hailed by the crowd in the hall when he walked up to sign his oath of office before the Governor.

While giving his remarks, Bello urged them to exercise their authorities and hit the ground running by sourcing for funds.

According to him: “I will like to draw your attention to the enormous work you have to do and when you go back to your people, ensure you work.

“We need to find ways of generating revenue.

“I will like to request you give the Board of Internal Revenue your utmost cooperation for us to have improved Internally Generated Revenue.”

While assuring them that the necessary instruments will be made available for them to function, Bello charged them to pay attention to security, education, health and development.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Aliyu Mayaki, who was represented by Justice Ishiaku Usman.