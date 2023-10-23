Gov. Bello speaks on shooting incident involving his convoy

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has clarified the incident earlier reported as an assassination attempt on him, which was widely reported on social media.

The Eagle Online recalls that the convoy of the Governor was shot at by men in military uniforms on Sunday.

The incident, according to a statement by the Kogi State Government, occurred at about 4:30pm close to Abuja.

Governor Bello, who spoke with newsmen on the incident at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said it was a minor disagreement between the security details attached to him and some military personnel providing security on the road.

He stated that there was no attempt whatsoever on his life.

He clarified that while there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways, it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties.

The Governor, who commended the security agencies for their joint contributions to the improved security of lives and property enjoyed by the citizens of Kogi State, however, called on the high command of the agencies involved to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions.

Also Read:

He called on citizens of Kogi State to ignore any attempt by political profiteers to use the incident to unsettle the polity as the state’s 2023 governorship election slated for November 11 draws nearer.

He assured the state of both his safety and the adequacy of security arrangements to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair