Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has signed into law three bills passed by the Niger State House of Assembly.

The Bills include the Niger State Tertiary Institutions Law, with an operational date starting from May 8, 2019.

The new law increases the retirement age of Academic Staff of the state-owned tertiary institutions from 60 years to 65 years.

The academic staff that have attained 60 years before the commencement date of the law and in active service or employed after, shall enjoy the provision of the law.

Another bill assented to is the Legislative House (Powers and Privileges) Law 2019, which has operational date from January 21, 2020.

The law empowers the Legislators to invite any member of the public for questioning and that no criminal or civil proceeding shall be instituted against a member either in written or spoken at the plenary session or committee proceedings of the House.

Also assented to is the Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation Law, 2020, which shall come into effect from March 25, 2020.

The essence of the water and sewage corporation law is to achieve a sustainable water system development in the State.