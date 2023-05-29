Gov. Bello receives ex-Kogi Commissioner, Assembly member into APC

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has received a former Commissioner for the Environment, Arc Mohammed Sule, and former member of the State House of Assembly, Agnes Oziweere, into the All Progressives Congress.

He received the duo, who were former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, at his residence on Sunday in Abuja.

Bello said that Kogi State under the APC remained open to accommodating all citizens who were willing to contribute to the state’s development.

He expressed no surprise at their departure from a struggling party and highlighted the need to integrate them into the progressive movement of the APC.

The governor emphasised that the APC in Kogi State would continue to grow in numbers, citing the achievements of his administration and their commitment to providing good governance for the people.

Earlier, Mohammed, who was a former Acting Chairman of the PDP, praised the governor for his remarkable achievements across the state.

He noted that the construction of the Ganaja flyover and other infrastructure developments as evidence of good governance.

He further commended the governor for his unwavering dedication, patriotism and selflessness in defending the state by addressing long-standing insecurity issues.

The former PDP members expressed their support for the APC Candidate, Usman Ododo, as the party’s flag bearer in the November gubernatorial election.