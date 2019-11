Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has promised to reconstruct the Shintakun-Oguma-Gboloko-Mozum road in Bassa Local Government Area, if re-elected for a second term in November 16 governorship election.

The governor disclosed this, on Sunday, at the palace of Aguma of Bassa, Chief Williams Keke, when he went to seek royal blessings for his re-election bid as part of his campaign rally to the area.

Bello promised to accord priority attention to construction of roads across the state in his second term for easy human and vehicular movement and transportation of farm produce from rural communities to the urban markets.

The royal father had, earlier in his remarks, commended the governor for his administration’s acumen, focus and foresight as well as enhancement of the general well-being of the people.

Keke also thanked the governor for the recognition being given to the traditional rulers and implored him to seriously look into the challenges of infrastructure, especially, roads, which had adversely affected development, social and economic life in the area.

Addressing the people, who trooped out in their thousands to receive him and his entourage, Gov. Bello enjoined them to vote the All Progressives Congress for continuity, promising better life for the people if given the opportunity.

Chief Edward Onoja, the state deputy governor, also speaking, enjoined the people to vote the APC in Nov. 16 poll, pointing out that they could not afford to remain in opposition where they had suffered for years.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, the state chairman of the party, advised the electorate to vote wisely in the coming election.

He said that a vote for APC would translate into infrastructural development and the upliftment of their standard of living.