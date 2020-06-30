Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has joined President Muhammadu Buhari in a virtual commissioning of the construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project.

The event, which took place through video conferencing, was coordinated at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja and the Governors of Kogi, Kaduna and Kano States also participated simultaneously.

The pipeline, which is expected to be completed within 24 months, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline with the capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The pipeline will start from Ajaokuta in Kogi State and traverse through the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kaduna and terminates in Kano State.

Governor Bello commended the President for awarding the project, noting that the project will be of immense benefit to the people of the state in particular as regards to power supply considering that the project when completed will unlock 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market and support the addition of 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid

The pipeline is also said to have the potential of generating employment as it would support the development of petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries.

It is also expected that the project when completed will boost domestic utilisation of natural gas thereby bringing about social-economic development.

The textile industries will also be revitalised to create job opportunities in the country.