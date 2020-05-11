Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in Safiyanu Yahaya of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Chairman of Magama Local Government Council of Niger State.

The Governor presided over the swearing in ceremony which took place at the Government House, Minna.

This, Bello did, in obedience to the High Court ruling that quashed the November 30, 2019 poll in Magama LGA on the ground of pre-election offence.

The High Court 5, sitting in Minna, in March declared Yahaya winner of the election and ordered that the State Independent Electoral Commission withdraws the Certificate of Return issued to Salihu Ubandoma of the All Progressives Congress as the elected Chairman of Magama and forthwith issue another Certificate of Return to Yahaya of the PDP as the duly elected Council Chairman.

Speaking after the brief event, Yahaya described Governor Bello as a man of justice, who has demonstrated his respect for the rule of law by acting in compliance with the directive of the Court.

He said despite belonging to another political party, the Governor took the best decision by respecting the decision of the Court, swearing him in as the substantive Chairman.

This, he added, is a good omen for the people of Magama and the State at large.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered by Justice Salisu Alhassan Majidadi who represented the State Chief Judge.