Gov. Bello imposes 24-hour emergency curfew

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has imposed an emergency 24 hours curfew on five local government area of the state.

The five LGAs are Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and Ogori/Magongo.

They are all in the central senatorial axis of the state.

The notice of curfew was contained in a statement by Bello’s the Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule.

The statement reads in part: “This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on residents of the 5 Local Government Areas of Central Senatorial District beginning from midnight (already commenced). This curfew will last for 24 hours and it is absolute. No movement whatsoever shall be allowed. “All residents of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Areas are advised to comply by this directive as anyone who runs foul would have themselves to blame.

“Government regrets every inconvenience this might cause and assures citizens and residents this decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.”