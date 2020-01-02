Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has extolled the virtues of Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier and World War II veteran, Pa Adamu Aduku, who died at 101.

Late Aduku, the World War II veteran, who hailed from Abejukolo- Ife in Omala Local Government Area of the state, died on Tuesday.

The governor, in his condolence message in Lokoja on Thursday said Aduku was a true patriot who placed his life on the line for both Nigeria and the world.

Bello explained that the late war veteran died a fulfilled man and remained a worthy ambassador of the state.

“Aduku’s display of bravery and confidence are virtues, the spirit, passion, zest of the people of the confluence state’’, he said

He commended the Federal Government and the Nigeria military for recently honouring Aduku while still alive and not posthumously.

The governor, therefore, condoled with the deceased’s family and loved ones, noting that his death should not be a mourning period but a celebration of a life well lived.

He also sympathised with the people of Omala local government and the entire state for the glorious exit of their worthy son.

NAN reports that Aduku was born in 1918 at Abejukolo-Ife, at Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi.

He joined the Royal West African Frontier Force in 1942 in Markurdi, Benue and trained in Laguna and deployed to India during the World War II.

NAN reports that he fought at Calacutta and returned to Lagos in 1946 and was of the 4 Brigade Guard Group until he was discharged in that same year.

He joined the Nigerian Army in 1950 in Zaria and was finally discharged in 1957 as a private soldier.