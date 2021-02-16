The Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has sacked the managements of Kogi United FC and that of Confluence Queens FC on Tuesday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, announced the sack in a statement in which she did not state any reason for government’s action.

Sports enthusiasts in Kogi State told the News Agency of Nigeria that the dissolution might not be unconnected to recent subtle protests by the players of the two clubs over non-payment of their salaries and allowances for months and poor welfare condition.

The Kogi United Football Club currently plays in the Nigeria National League level, while Confluence Queens are playing at the female premier league.

The Chairman of the Kogi United FC, Abdul Sule, could not be reached for his reactions as even his telephone could not be linked.