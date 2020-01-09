Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party over the death of its Kogi West Chairman Taiwo Kola-Ojo.

Bello disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu,on Thursday in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kola-Ojo slumped on Wednesday while playing tennis and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Bello also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, saying the state government and the people shared in their grief.

“It is with heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God that I, on behalf of the government and People of Kogi received the sad demise of one of us, Taiwo Kola-Ojo.

“The death is more touching, especially for the fact that he was actively involved in the recent political activities in the state.

“On behalf of my immediate family and the people of Kogi, I therefore condole with the family of the deceased Chairman and the PDP over this sad news.”

Bello prayed for the repose of the deceased`s soul while asking God to grant the family and the loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.Gov. Bello commiserates with Kogi chapter of PDP over chairman’s death

