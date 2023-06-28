Gov. Bello begins reconstruction of 13.8km Itakpe-Okene Road

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday commenced the reconstruction of a 13.8km road linking Itakpe to Okene, the headquarters of Okene Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the road, from Itakpe Junction through Kabba Junction, will terminate at Total Junction in Okene.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Okene, Bello explained that the road was under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government.

He, however, said that the recurring challenges faced by travellers and local communities, as well as the negative perception it creates for the state, informed his administration’s decision to reconstruct the road.

He said: “We have made numerous appeals to the Federal Government and its relevant ministries and agencies without success.

“Hence, our resolve to begin work on it.

“We have confidence that the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, will deliver a road of exceptional quality that will be rated among the best in the country.”

The Commissioner for Works, Samson Bako, explained that the scope of the project would include scrapping and construction of an 8.7km road from Itakpe Junction to Kabba Junction.

Bako added that a 5.1km section of the road from Kabba Junction to Total Junction in Okene would be rehabilitated, amounting to 13.8km.

Also, a representative of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Andrew Zhou, assured Governor Bello that the project would be completed according to specification and within the agreed timeline.

NAN reports that Governor Bello also conducted an inspection of ongoing projects at the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara.

The projects include internal road networks and other infrastructure developments in the university.

—