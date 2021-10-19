Gov. Bello approves appointment of new Attah-Igala

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the appointment of Prince Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa as the new Attah of Igala.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Onogwu, confirmed the appointment in an interview.

Onogwu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lokoja, said the appointment followed Opaluwa’s nomination by the kingmakers and a committee set up by the state government.

He said Bello and his cabinet members gave the approval at the 6th Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

NAN reports that the appointment followed the demise of the late Attah-Igala, Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni, who died in an Abuja hospital on August 27, 2020, after seven years on the throne.

Opaluwa was appointed following his nomination from his lineage, Aju-Ameh Achor Ruling House, in line with the law, culture and tradition supervised by the Igala Area Traditional Council.

His nomination followed a long process in which a choice had to be made between him and his siblings: Prince Samuel, the oldest male, and Prince Ocholi, the youngest male.

NAN further reports that the Attah-designate was born into the family of late Chief Opaluwa Oguche Akpa and is the ninth of 16 surviving children.

Opaluwa started his education at St. Boniface Primary School, Idah, obtained his first school leaving certificate in 1975, and the West African Schools Certificate at St. Peter’s College, Idah in 1980.

He proceeded to School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo in 1981 from where he obtained “A” level papers in 1983.

That same year, he gained admission into Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and acquired Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration in 1986.

Opaluwa also acquired a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same institution in 1997, and started work with the Independent National Electoral Commission in 1988 as an Administrative Officer.

He was until his appointment a Deputy Director with the INEC, where he worked for over 30 years.