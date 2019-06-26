The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved with immediate effect the appointment of Mary Noel Berje as his new Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment was announced through a statement made available to newsmen from the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane.

Noel Berge was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority and the State Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists until her appointment.

The Governor also reappointed Abdullberqy Ebbo as Director General, Strategic Operation Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment; and Ahmed Inga Ibrahim as Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Also, Abdullahi Baba Arah was reappointed as Director General Sustainable Development Goals.