Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday approved the appointment of four senior advisers.

A statement by Ladan Salihu, spokesman to Mohammed, named Musa Shittu, a former Chairman of Zaki Local Government Area and also former state legislator, as Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Shittu until his appointment was also the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Northern Zone.

The statement further named Prof. Sani Malami, current President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, as Special Adviser on Multilateral and NGOs to the governor.

Malami is currently a professor of Histopathology and Clinical Cytology of Medical Services of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Science and Technology, Bauchi.

Salihu also announced the appointment of Mohammed Bura, a former Commissioner for Water Resources in former Governor Isa Yuguda administration, as Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Matters.

Bura was also a former state legislator, former PDP State Secretary and currently State Chairman of the Green Party of Nigeria.

The spokesman also named Abdon Gin, former Permanent Secretary and former Head of Service in the state, as Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs.

He added that all appointments took immediate effect.