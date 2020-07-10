Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has mandated security agencies to immediately fish out the killers of Alhaji Musa Bahago, the District Head of Bajidda in Fakai Local Government Area.

Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the late District Head was brutally killed with a machete on his way from Zuru to Bajidda by unidentified persons on Tuesday.

Mu’azu-Dakingari said the governor gave the directive in Birnin Kebbi after a condolence visit to the area.

Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, expressed sadness over the incident.

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and indeed Kebbi state government are equally disturbed about the unfortunate event.

“Consequently, the governor directed security apparatus to be on the offensive to apprehend the culprits and remain proactive against infiltration of bandits into Kebbi from neighbouring states.

“Atiku-Bagudu offers sincere condolences to the family of the late District Head, the people of Fakai Local Government and Zuru Emirate on the demise of Musa Muhammad Bahago.”

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to providing desired logistics and necessary material support to security agencies to operate maximally.

The delegation on the condolence visit also included the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri; and the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad-Argungu.

Others were Security Adviser to the Governor, retired Major Rabiu Garba-Kamba, Permanent Secretary, Careers and Special Services, Safiyanu Garba-Bena, security agencies in the state and other top government functionaries.