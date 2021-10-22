Gov. Bagudu lauds soldiers for sustaining peace in Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended soldiers of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin-Kebbi for supporting the state in the maintenance of peace and security.

Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Dakingari said Bagudu gave the commendation during a visit to the barracks in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said the governor observed his Juma’at prayer at the barracks, led by the Chief Imam, Major Tanimu Hamisu-Kautu, who prayed for the nation and its leaders.

The governor wished those in peace keeping and special operation success and God’s protection.

Bagudu later interacted with the children in the Barracks and pledged to provide scholarship to eligible children to go further in their studies.

He directed his Special Adviser, retired Navy Captain Abubakar Zaki-Mu’azu, to liaise with the military command to actualise the project.