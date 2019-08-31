The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, has paid a condolence visit to the three families whose six children drowned in the Unashi River in Dankowasagu Local Government of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Darkingari, said this in a statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

The children drowned while trying to cross the river on Friday.

Bagudu prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor urged the parents to always monitor the movement of their children and wards and give proper guide to avoid such incidents.

Mallam Samila, one of parents, lost four children – Mubarak, 12; Abubakar, 9; Yusufa, 8; and Fauziya, 8.

Also, Mallam Murtala Unashi lost his son, Liftau, 7, while Ibrahim Unashi is mourning the passing away of his 10-year-old son, Laminu.

Meanwhile the Chief of Wasagu, Alhaji Mukhtar Musa, and the Chief Imam of Unashi Jumaat Mosque, Mallam Aliyu Unashi, have commended the governor for the condolence visit.