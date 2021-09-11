Subscribe
Gov. Bagudu approves N5m assistance for NLC Women Wing

The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved N5 million cash assistance to the newly-elected Women Wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, on Saturday.

The statement said: “The gesture is to enable the new leadership to embark on a number of activities including humanitarian visitation and organising training workshops to equip its members with skills in various trades.”

The statement also congratulated the new leadership on the election.

