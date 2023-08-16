Gov. Bago greets Babangida at 82,describes him as a true nationalist

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has described the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida as a patriot and nationalist as he turns 82.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim on Wednesday in Minna.

Bago described Babangida as a true patriot and nationalist, who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation’s history and sacrifices to ensure the survival and unity of Nigeria.

He said that the doggedness and resolve of the Octogenarian in nation-building were crucial to the stability, national and international unity as well as development of the country.

According to him, the policies and programmes of the elder statesman during his regime as the Military President of the country are still standing strong.

“His expertise in governance, diplomacy and public service has remained a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

“Congratulations to a living legend. Your decades of sacrifices, selfless acts of bravery and courage have made you a reference point for development in Nigeria.

“No doubt your exemplary leadership qualities are worthy of emulation because you have contributed to nation-building,” he said.

The Governor prayed to God for more sound and good health to the former military president.

“May Allah grant him good health and strength to continue to provide wise counsel and advice for the growth and development of the State in particular and the Nation at large”, he said.