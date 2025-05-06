Gov. Bago eases curfew on motorcycles, tricycles

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has announced a revision of the curfew hours imposed on the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within the Minna metropolis.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Malam Ibrahim Bologi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in Minna.

Governor Bago said the new curfew hours will be from 8pm to 6am.

He said the adjustment was made based on security updates received from the state security committee.

Bago assured the people of Niger State that his administration would continue to engage with the security committee to assess the effectiveness of the curfew and make further adjustments as necessary.

He urged citizens to remain law-abiding, emphasising his administration’s commitment to implementing policies that positively impact their lives and ensure their wellbeing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had on April 23, 2025 announced the restriction of movement of motorcycles and tricycles from 6am to 6pm as a result of a spike in thuggery.

NAN reports that the restrictions on motorcycles and tricycles were put in place as a proactive measure to address growing insecurity in parts of the state capital, Minna.

