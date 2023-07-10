Gov. Bago dissolves commissions, boards and parastatals in Niger

828 828

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has dissolved all statutory Commissions, Boards and Parastatals and terminated appointment of all political appointees.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, in Minna Monday said the dissolution and termination of appointment were to take effect immediately.

Usman explained that the commissions, boards and parastatals – both tenured and not tenured were affected by the dissolution and urged concerned officials to comply with the directive.

He directed those affected by the dissolution to hand over all government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior director in their respective organisations.

He wished all those affected by the government decision success in their future endeavours.