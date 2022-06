The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has withdrawn from the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State also announced his withdrawal from the race at the ongoing convention.

Badaru and Borofice announced their decisions on Tuesday at the Eagle Square venue of the primaries in Abuja.

They said they were both stepping down for the National Leader of the APC and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.