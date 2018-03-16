Gov. Badaru facilitates release of 82 inmates — NBA Chairman

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has facilitated the release of 82 inmates from various prisons in the state, Baffa Alhassan, the state Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association said.

Alhassan told News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Friday that the governor paid a total fine of over N2 million to facilitate the release of the inmates with minor cases.

He said: “This is commendable and an act of charity.

“I believe this is as a result of efforts by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Ringim, after we toured prisons across the state and found that some of the facilities are congested.

“Part of recommendations of the committee raised to work on decongestion of prisons is that inmates with minor offences should be released and be reformed so that they will become useful to the society.

“So, I believe this is what prompted the governor to graciously pay N2 million to free the inmates.”

Alhassan urged the governor to maintain the tempo to further trim down prisons’ population.

The Jigawa Government recently constituted a committee under the leadership of the state Chief Judge to ascertain the number of inmates serving various jail terms with a view to ensuring justice.

The governor had in July 2015 facilitated the release of 40 inmates from various prisons in the state.