The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Sustainable Development Goals, Mark Obi, has resigned his appointment.

Obi’s resignation letter, which he signed, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Calabar.

Obi said that as a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he would not defect to the All Progressives Congress with Ayade.

He said: “Following recent happenings in the political alignment of the state governor, I am persuaded to review my involvement in the current state administration.

“Consequently, being a founding and subsisting member of the PDP in Cross River, I cannot in good conscience remain in my appointment as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals.

“I hereby resign my appointment as Special Adviser immediately. I am very grateful to Gov. Ayade for finding me worthy to serve the state in the said capacity.

“Nevertheless, I will continue to support the state and government in any way possible as a stakeholder and senior citizen.”

NAN reports that Obi had represented Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly on the platform of the PDP between 1999 and 2007.