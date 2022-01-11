Gov. Ayade: I will only hand over to someone from Southern District

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said that he will only hand over to a governorship candidate from Cross River South Senatorial District.

Ayade said this on Monday when he addressed APC stakeholders in Calabar over news that he has had a rethink.

The Governor had continuously assured the people of the District that only a candidate from there would succeed him.

He said on Monday: “I have not changed my mind.

“It is my unalloyed commitment to ensure that power returns to the Southern Senatorial District of the state come 2023.

“It is the moral thing to do.

“So, to be able to balance that, as governor, I still uphold my declaration that my successor will come from the south and indeed, he would come from the south.”