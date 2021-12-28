Gov. Ayade appoints ex-VP, Guild of Editors as the new HoS

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has approved the appointment of a former Vice President (East), Nigerian Guild of Editors and Financial Secretary of the same body, Akwaji Timothy Ogbang, as the State’s new Head of Service.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Banku Agbor, made public on Tuesday.

According to The Nation, the letter indicated that the appointment takes effect from January 12, 2022.

The former Editor of the Nigerian Chronicle, who is the first journalist to be appointed as the Head of Service in the South South state, also served as the General Manager of the state-owned newspaper.

Prior to his latest appointment, the new HoS was Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Climate Change and lastly at the Ministry of International Development Cooperation.