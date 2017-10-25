Gov. Aregbesola inaugurates N1.3b high school in Ilesa

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Tuesday inaugurated the N1.3 billion Ilesa Government High School in an effort to ensure sound basic education in the state.

Aregbesola said at the inauguration of the school in Ilesa that the gesture was in the fulfilment of his administration’s promise to provide functional basic education.

The governor said the 3,000 capacity three-in-one school had 72 classrooms, which could accommodate 49 students each.

He said other facilities in the school included 18 toilets each for girls and boys, bookshop, art and science library, 1,000 capacity examination hall, Principals’ and general offices, among others.

Aregbesola said: “I am happy and fulfilled that we have public schools that can compete with the best in the world and indeed our new schools are the ones to beat around here.

“All these are in fulfilment of our promise to provide functional basic education.

“This stems from our conviction that every child is owed basic education.

“As a government, we have played our own part very well and we will do more if the need should arise.

“It is now left for parents and teachers to do their own part.”

Aregbesola said his administration would continue to give education a high priority.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Ogunwusi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said the achievements of the governor in the education and other sectors would continue to be a reference point in the state.

Oba Ogunwusi said Aregbesola was doing what the people of the State would continue to remember him for.