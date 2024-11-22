Gov Aliyu re-establishes Hisbah, warns body against human rights infringement

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has re-established the Sokoto State Hisbah Commission and inaugurated its headquarters with a stern warning to the organization to remain steadfast and respect human rights in their duties.

During the inauguration, the governor emphasized that the activities of the commission would be closely monitored to prevent misconduct, intimidation, or harassment of citizens.

The Hisbah will be overseen by a board under the state ministry for Religious Affairs.

The operations had previously suffered setbacks due to neglect by the former government.

Speaking at the event on Thursday evening, Governor Aliyu outlined the motive for reviving the Hisbah: to promote Islamic norms, culture, morals, discipline, and values in line with Islamic tenets, societal re-orientation, and peacebuilding.

“Islam abhors satanic behaviors and attitudes in all their forms,” he said. “Hisbah will be encouraged to rid the state of social vices driven by negative morals and attitudes. Promoting religious activities is a cornerstone of my administration’s nine-point agenda.”

The governor added, “I will continue to give religious affairs the attention they deserve to rid the state of wanton social activities. Hisbah is not a state police force but an organized body established to sanitize Muslims in the state.”

Clarifying that the Hisbah would not rival conventional security agencies, Governor Aliyu said, “Any arrests made by Hisbah will be handed over to the respective security agency for onward prosecution in a court of law.”

He assured that operational vehicles, motorcycles, and monthly cash allocations would be consistently provided to support the commission.

He added that plans are also underway to establish Hisbah offices at the local government level to expand grassroots operations.

“Police should also know that Hisbah is not a rival to its conventional operations and when they make an arrest, suspects would be handed over to the police for onward prosecution at the court.

“We have made the necessary provisions for vehicles and motorcycles as well as monthly imprest for their operations and soon, will inaugurate LG offices for expanded operations to commence,” he noted.

The governor disclosed that competent persons had been appointed to run the board for all operations to be coordinated within the ambit of the laws.

Also, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula , Commissioner for Religious Affairs said the revival of the state Hisbah, a body to operate under the coordination of the ministry was to ethical principles and strengthen societal morals in accordance with islamic values.

Maihula said: “Hisbah operations will encourage and promote social sanity across the state and we appreciate the exceptional and unequalled support to the ministry by Governor Aliyu Sokoto for encouraging and empowering religious institutions which enable us to realise the mandate of the ministry.

“This is a typical example of responsive leadership. This path would enable the achievement of the highest standard of morality, harmony and sanity to prevail.”

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar represented by Waziri Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu appreciated and welcomed the re-establishment and revival of Hisbah in the caliphate to also strengthen its operations in order to boost and encourage moral sanity drive.

“This will positively influence trust and sanity among citizens and reshape and enrich them in faith for societal benefit,” he stated.

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, a guest speaker from Kano, praised the governor’s initiative, calling it timely and necessary. He urged Hisbah personnel to conduct their duties with patience, wisdom, and respect for the law.

Hisbah commanders from Niger, Katsina, and Zamfara states—Muhammad Bello Musa, Dr. Aminu Usman, and Sheikh Umar Hassan Gusau, respectively—also commended the Sokoto State Government for reviving the body.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga; former Deputy Governor Chuso Abdullahi Dattijo; Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada; and Sadaukin Sokoto, Alhaji Lawal Maidoki, alongside members of the executive council, local government chairmen, politicians, and Islamic scholars.

The ceremony concluded with the decoration of Dr. Usman Jatau as the Sokoto State Hisbah Commander and an inspection of the new Hisbah headquarters by the governor

