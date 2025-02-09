Gov. Alia unveils state anthem, symbols for Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has unveiled the state’s official anthem and symbols to promote culture, identity, and heritage.

Alia performed the grand finale of the ceremony to unveil the anthem and symbols on Saturday night in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said he would send an Executive Bill to the Benue State House of Assembly for its implementation.

The governor noted that the symbols represented the very essence of Benue people’s identity as reflected in their values, culture, and history.

According to him, the symbols are important tools for the promotion of the state to attract tourists and investors.

The governor said henceforth, the state would uniquely stand out and be recognised through its anthem and symbols.

Alia noted that the symbols were not only important for their aesthetic value or their promotional potential, but they were also a reminder of the citizens’ responsibility to state and county.

He said: “They are a reminder of our struggles and our triumphs, and they inspire us to strive for greatness.

“They are a symbol of our unity and our diversity, and they remind us that we are stronger together than we are apart.

“I therefore urge you all to embrace the state symbols with pride and enthusiasm.

“Let us use them to promote our state’s identity and culture and to inspire others to do the same.

“Let us wear them on our sleeves, literally and figuratively, and let us show the world what it means to be a true Benue citizen.

“The symbols are a gift to our state and to our people.”

Alia commended the committee that undertook the project, saying it had done an excellent job.

He said: “Your dedication, expertise, and commitment to this project are truly commendable.

“As your governor, I am honoured to accept the outcome of this process and to express my deepest gratitude to the committee that worked tirelessly to ensure that the symbols truly represent the spirit of Benue State

“I would also like to appreciate everyone who made entries for the state symbols.

“Your creativity, imagination, and enthusiasm are what made this project a success.

“Whether your entry was selected or not, please know that your contribution is valued and appreciated.

“You have helped to shape the identity of our state.

“And for that, we are eternally grateful.”

The governor further assured the people that his administration was determined to face its responsibility of ensuring that the state was taken out of the woods of underdevelopment.

Alia said his administration was building strong health and educational systems as a matter of urgency beginning with the engagement of 9,700 new teachers.

He said the government was tackling security challenges head-on, adding that the Internally Displaced Persons would soon be returned to their ancestral homes

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Symbols Screening Committee, retired Justice Augustine Utsaha, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be part of the history making.

Utsaha said the search for common identity and heritage for the state was long overdue, adding that the concept was a noble idea that must be taken seriously.

He said the governor’s commitment to infrastructure development was legendary and his concern for human capital, second to none.

He noted that the committee had worked tirelessly to select the best symbols for the state through a transparent process.

The chairman expressed hope that the symbols would be a beacon of pride for Benue citizens and reaffirm their commitment to the state’s unity and progress.

Utsaha said: “I see the symbol being used to promote culture and education.

“It will play a big role in promoting peace and unity.”

The Secretary of the committee, Chief Solomon Iorpev, said they received a total of 119 entries, which were screened to get the top five.

Iorpev explained that the anthem was birthed from the submissions of the five finalists.

