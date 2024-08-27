Gov. Alia to receive Vice President Shettima on Tuesday

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is set to welcome Vice President Kashim Shettima to the state on Tuesday (today).

Vice President Shettima is expected to arrive in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, around 10am for a one-day state visit.

While in the state, Shettima will commission the gigantic Benue Fashion Hub and Benue Printing House, both located in the state capital.

It would be recalled that during his last visit to the state for the inauguration of the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinics in Makurdi, tagged: “Benue Open for Business,” Shettima said President Bola Tinubu was set to establish a World-Class Fashion Hub in Benue State.

He said the project is a fulfilment of Tinubu’s promise of job creation and accessible capital to Nigerians and also a homage to the unparalleled spirit of industry that defines the people of Benue State.

He had also promised that the ultra-modern fashion hub would be furnished with all modern equipment

Governor Alia, who undertook to provide land and construct the needed infrastructure for the hub, has already fulfilled his side of the bargain, hence the Vice President’s visit.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, said: “The Governor is therefore inviting the public, particularly the business community, stakeholders and party faithful, to join him in welcoming the AUGUST visitor to the state.”

