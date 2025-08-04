Gov. Alia seeks federal support for state’s transformation

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has sought federal support through the Natural Resources Fund for the transformation of the state into an economic hub powered by strategic investment in solid minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, made this known in Makurdi, the state capital, via a statement he released to newsmen on Monday.

Kula quoted Alia as having said this during the presentation and inspection visit of the Natural Resources Development Fund (NRDF) Grant Report by delegations of the Benue State Government and Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The Governor described the engagement as “a defining moment” for Benue State’s sustainable development drive.

He said: “Prosperity is never automatic; it must be built deliberately, strategically, and inclusively,”

He highlighted the alignment between the NRDF initiative and Benue State’s newly launched 10-year Strategic Development Plan structured around seven development pillars.

He said the state’s submission to the NRDF is aimed at delivering key outcomes such as economic diversification, increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), attraction of foreign direct investment, and export-oriented value chains.

Also Read:

Among the projects presented for NRDF’s consideration are initiatives in mineral resource development, agribusiness innovation, tourism revitalisation, and critical infrastructure upgrades.

While calling for support from the Commission and other stakeholders, Governor Alia stated “…this is not just a funding request, it’s a blueprint for wealth creation, job generation, and inclusive growth.”

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to entrench good governance, strengthen institutions, and empower youths and women across the state, promising that Benue State under his leadership would continue to mirror transparency, functionality, and development.

Emphasising that the state remains “the Food Basket of the Nation” with vast natural and human resources, Alia submitted that partnership with federal institutions and development agencies remains the cornerstone of the transformation agenda.

“We know we cannot do this alone. That is why this collaboration is so important,” he stated.

The event was attended by top officials from the RMAFC, members of the Benue State Executive Council, development experts, and traditional leaders.

Post Views: 3