Gov. Alia promises to pay N70,000 minimum wage

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has promised to pay the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage agreed between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

Alia, who disclosed this on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen, said workers needed to be appreciated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government and Organised Labour had on Thursday announced the sum of N70,000 as the new minimum wage in the country.

Alia, who spoke in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said with focus and improved internally generated revenue, his administration would pay the new wage.

The governor said despite the current economic situation in the country, things were gradually moving in the State because of careful planning and prudent application of resources.

He said: “Even our internally generated revenue has increased.

“So it is now left for us to close all loopholes to see how much we can cash in to do many other things, including the payment of salaries.

“Why not?

“We can pay.

“I’m focused.

“What is agreed by the Federal Government is definitely what we the sub-nationals can also just key into.

“Without the workforce, we wouldn’t have any centre of any government.

“So we need to appreciate our civil servants or workforce in a way approved by the Federal Government and the labour organisations so that the system can work.”

Earlier, the governor, while inaugurating the Governing Councils of seven state tertiary institutions, charged them on corporate governance.

Alia said the future of the institutions was on their shoulders, therefore they must not fail in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The governor urged them to concentrate on policy enhancement that would improve the quality of education at the institutions to meet global standards.

Alia said the government would provide them with working guidelines for efficient service delivery.

Responding on behalf of those inaugurated, Paul Chukwuma, Chairman/Pro-Chancellor, Benue State University, promised to deliver on their mandate.

Chukwuma said state institutions needed adequate support to carryout research and development.

He said they would use their connections to facilitate support to the various institutions.

Those inaugurated included Paul Chukwuma, Chairman/Pro-chancellor Benue State University Makurdi, while Prof. Shagbaor Wegh, Simon Orkuma, Dr. Diana Ochoga and Michael Gongul are members.

At Benue State Polytechnic, Ogbokolo, Dr. Demian Anyam is the Chairman, while Sam Godday, Dr. Kelvin Kandev, Samuel Awuhe and Peter Egbodo are members.

For the College of Education, Oju, Prof. Member George-Genyi is the Chairman, with Prof. Emmanuel Otor, Prof. Joseph Kerker, Habiba Ochifu and Rev. E. Elijah to serve as members.

College of Education, Katsina-Ala has Prof. Gabriel Moti as Chairman, Chief Johnson Onoja, Victoria Ekwo and Patience Iorun as members.

Also Read:

Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, Makurdi: Prof. Okpe Okpe is the Chairman, Bitacy Jirgba, Dr Shiminenge Atime, Edo Egboja and Achihin Hur are members.

Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev has Dr. Victoria Pila as Chairman, and Sam Agwa, Nicholas Ugallali, Theresa Ikwe and Joseph Adi as members.

For the College of Health Technology, Agasha, Dr. Bem Vangerwua is the Chairman, while Dr. Silas Ge, Alice Yaaju, Rebecca Tor and Comfort Anongu are to serve as members.

Post Views: 15