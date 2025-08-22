Gov. Alia has no hand in any attempt to remove Assembly Speaker – Benue Govt

The Benue State Government has dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting Governor Hyacinth Alia’s involvement in the attempted removal of the Speaker of the 10th State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh.

The clarification was made in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula.

According to the statement, “Governor Hyacinth Alia, is not aware of, and has no involvement whatsoever in, any purported attempt to remove the Speaker or in any activities currently taking place in the Benue State House of Assembly.

“The Governor holds the legislature in the highest esteem and maintains unwavering respect for the rule of law as well as the principle of separation of powers among the three arms of government.”

The statement further noted that Governor Alia has consistently responded to communications and resolutions transmitted to him by the House.

“This commitment was demonstrated only a few days ago when he promptly upheld and implemented critical resolutions of the Assembly conveyed to his office,” the statement noted.

It added, “The Governor continues to enjoy a cordial and productive working relationship with the Dajoh led Assembly, and remains committed to supporting it in the discharge of its legislative duties for the overall development of Benue State.”

